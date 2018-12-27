SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Lowered by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 142.6% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $246.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

