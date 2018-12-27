SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (SFY) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.54 on January 11th

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.537 per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

ASX SFY traded down A$4.92 ($3.49) on Thursday, hitting A$51.73 ($36.69). 2,652 shares of the stock traded hands.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/spdr-sp-asx-50-fund-sfy-to-issue-interim-dividend-of-0-54-on-january-11th.html.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.