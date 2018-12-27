Spectiv (SIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $402,169.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $402,169.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.02370434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00146568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00193116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027860 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027848 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,392,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

