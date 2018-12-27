Spire Inc (SR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Spire were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 62,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Spire by 761.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SR stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.06. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on Spire and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

