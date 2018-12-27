Spirit Realty Capital Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Spirit Realty Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 342.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of SRC opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $232,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Hughes acquired 13,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $99,996.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,908.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

