Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,931,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.16% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $539,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,095,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,863 shares during the last quarter.

SRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $232,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Hughes bought 13,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $99,996.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $760,908.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

