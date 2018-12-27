Sprint (S) Bonds Trading 1.1% Higher

An issue of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) bonds rose 1.1% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 7.625% coupon and will mature on March 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $98.50 and was trading at $101.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

Get Sprint alerts:

NYSE:S traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 7,874,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,725,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 129,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $827,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Fisher sold 327,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $2,030,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,999,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sprint by 1,223.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Sprint by 294.4% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/sprint-s-bonds-trading-1-1-higher.html.

About Sprint (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.