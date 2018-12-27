SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Holdings Trimmed by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,547 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 223.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $100.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded SPS Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $189,874.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 31,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $3,067,387.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,437. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

