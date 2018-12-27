Square (SQ) Trading Up 9.1%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.32. Approximately 19,507,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,010,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -553.20 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $146,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,442.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $3,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,753,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,507,286 shares of company stock valued at $177,201,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

