SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSRM. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Sunday, October 21st.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 2,013.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,620. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.