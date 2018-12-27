Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.09% of Stamps.com worth $167,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 562.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $151.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.20. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.38 and a twelve month high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $271,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,283.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.49, for a total transaction of $556,447.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at $160,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,051,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.86.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

