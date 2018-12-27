Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 752.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,674,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,302,000 after buying an additional 3,243,090 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,263,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 34,636.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 347,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,241,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,129,000 after buying an additional 237,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $396.64.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays set a $259.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-increases-holdings-in-charter-communications-inc-chtr.html.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.