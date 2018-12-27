Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 25,038 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $21,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 67.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 17.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 766,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Metlife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,238.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

