Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE) Insider Christina McComb Purchases 4,466 Shares

Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) insider Christina McComb bought 4,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £14,425.18 ($18,849.05).
LON SLPE traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 323 ($4.22). 14,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,266. Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 356 ($4.65).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.94%.
Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile
SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.