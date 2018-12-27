Stanley Furniture Co. (STLY) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Purchases 147,992 Shares

Stanley Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 147,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,156.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 324,014 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $136,085.88.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 366,514 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $153,935.88.

STLY opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Stanley Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

About Stanley Furniture

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

