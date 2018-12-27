State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $157.77 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $157,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 302,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 110,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.59 and a twelve month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.36.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

