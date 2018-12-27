Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 60.59%.

SCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO W. Todd Huskinson acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $57,914.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Ladd acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $467,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 115,100 shares of company stock worth $1,438,159. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCM opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 112.40%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

