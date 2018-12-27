Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Insider Acquires $94,800.00 in Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) insider Robert T. Ladd purchased 8,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 2,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $23,900.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Robert T. Ladd acquired 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 3,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $36,780.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 34,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $430,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 37,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $467,310.00.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 60.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

