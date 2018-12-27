Stitch Fix (SFIX) Trading Up 6.9%

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.93 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 2,076,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,126,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $475,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,294 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

