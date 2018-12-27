Stratasys (SSYS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.40. 821,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 637,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price objective on Stratasys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Stratasys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.57 million, a P/E ratio of 134.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Stratasys by 703.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 159,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 49,425 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

