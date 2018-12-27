Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00001352 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Kyber Network and OKEx. Substratum has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and $231,974.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.02425233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00145372 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00200420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026606 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026582 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitbns, Radar Relay, COSS, Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.