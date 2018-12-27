Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

NYSE:SUI opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.13. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $248,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

