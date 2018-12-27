Suncor Energy (SU) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 4,037,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,640,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 80.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

