SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.59.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

