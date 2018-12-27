Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.19 Million

Brokerages expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to announce $275.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $290.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 87,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,712. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $164,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $180,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.