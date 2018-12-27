Surface Oncology (SURF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Surface Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes CD47, CD73, SRF231, SRF373, SRF617, SRF388 and SRF231 which are in clinical stage. Surface Oncology is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SURF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

