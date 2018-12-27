SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (SUGBY) and ERSTE GRP BK A/S (EBKDY) Head to Head Analysis

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share. ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ERSTE GRP BK A/S pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ERSTE GRP BK A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and ERSTE GRP BK A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.41 billion 0.00 $62.90 million N/A N/A ERSTE GRP BK A/S $9.04 billion 1.50 $1.49 billion $1.66 9.53

ERSTE GRP BK A/S has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Volatility & Risk

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and ERSTE GRP BK A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 -0.84% -0.27% -0.02% ERSTE GRP BK A/S 18.14% 8.38% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and ERSTE GRP BK A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A ERSTE GRP BK A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ERSTE GRP BK A/S beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

About ERSTE GRP BK A/S

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments. It offers savings and current accounts, mortgage and consumer loans, working capital finance, accounts receivable purchasing, structured trade finance, and supply chain finance services; loan syndication services; letters of credit, guarantees, investment finance, acquisition and leveraged finance, commercial real estate finance, buyer's credit, and revolving export credit lines; liquidity management; and hedging and documentary collection services. The company also provides private banking, asset management, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market, foreign exchange trading, and leasing and factoring services; phone, online, and mobile banking services; and leasing, insurance, investment, and building society products, as well as credit cards. In addition, it offers real estate development and lending; advisory services related to acquisition, divestment, and merger, as well as risk management; analysis services for stock, bond, and commodity markets; and custody and brokerage services. The company operates through 2,565 branches in seven countries. Erste Group Bank AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

