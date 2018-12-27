SwftCoin (SWFTC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.82 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $1.26 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.39 or 0.11961697 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000302 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00029296 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00001194 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

