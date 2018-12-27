Switch (SWCH) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) were up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 782,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,116,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Switch from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.84 million. Switch had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Switch by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Switch by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Switch by 545.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 543,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Switch by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 322,069 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

