Symantec Co. (SYMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Symantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Symantec posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Symantec will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Symantec in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Symantec from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Symantec by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,566,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Symantec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,051,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYMC traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 358,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Symantec has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

