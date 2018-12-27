Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Holdings Lifted by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $78,199,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,745.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,338,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 182.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,363,000 after purchasing an additional 852,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 68.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,423,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 579,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kessel D. Stelling purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,250 shares of company stock worth $399,195. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Shares of SNV opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $57.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

