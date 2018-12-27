Tableau Software (DATA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.92 and last traded at $118.80. 841,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 898,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $427,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,733,591.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $43,061,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,696,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,244,248 shares of company stock valued at $140,585,870. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,468,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. South State Corp now owns 47,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA)

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

