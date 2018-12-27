Tandem Diabetes Care Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,615 put options on the company. This is an increase of 633% compared to the average daily volume of 493 put options.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $943,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,300 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $49,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,493 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,698 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6,936.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,792,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,560 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,192,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/tandem-diabetes-care-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-tndm.html.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.