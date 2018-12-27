Tao (XTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million

Tao (CURRENCY:XTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Tao has traded up 73.1% against the dollar. Tao has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and $0.00 worth of Tao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00002017 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tao Coin Profile

Tao (CRYPTO:XTO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2016. Tao’s total supply is 33,393,468 coins. Tao’s official Twitter account is @taoblockchain. The Reddit community for Tao is /r/taonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tao’s official website is tao.network.

Tao Coin Trading

Tao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

