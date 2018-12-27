Tapestry Inc (TPR) Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 147.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $243,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $970,290,000 after buying an additional 2,780,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 598.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,715,712 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,141,000 after buying an additional 1,470,103 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Tapestry by 34.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,255,773 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $105,367,000 after acquiring an additional 583,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. ValuEngine lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tapestry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tapestry from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

