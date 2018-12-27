Taptica International (TAP) Shares Down 7.3%

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.25 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 169.25 ($2.21). 94,845 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 157,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Taptica International in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Taptica International from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Taptica International Company Profile (LON:TAP)

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

