Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Tata Motors worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Tata Motors had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/tata-motors-limited-ttm-shares-bought-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.