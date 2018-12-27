Teachers Advisors LLC Has $43.45 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,759 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $43,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after acquiring an additional 349,200 shares during the period. RVB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,083,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 141,704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.02. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

