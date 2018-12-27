Teradyne (TER) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) shares rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.51 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 2,128,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,855,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teradyne to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/teradyne-ter-stock-price-up-5-4.html.

Teradyne Company Profile (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.