Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.19 and last traded at $51.15. 753,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 602,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,579.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8,258.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,371,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,586,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,159,000 after purchasing an additional 377,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,008.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 319,360 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 165,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 618,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

