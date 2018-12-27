Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Tezos (Pre-Launch) coin can now be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Coinone, HitBTC and Huobi. During the last week, Tezos (Pre-Launch) has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Tezos (Pre-Launch) has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.57 million worth of Tezos (Pre-Launch) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00013628 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) Profile

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. The Reddit community for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos (Pre-Launch)’s official Twitter account is @tez0s. The official message board for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos (Pre-Launch) is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos (Pre-Launch)

Tezos (Pre-Launch) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Coinone, UEX, Kraken, Bitfinex, RightBTC, Gatecoin, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos (Pre-Launch) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos (Pre-Launch) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos (Pre-Launch) using one of the exchanges listed above.

