The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1582 per share on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from The 3D Printing ETF’s previous special dividend of $0.09.

BATS PRNT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,998 shares. The 3D Printing ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.13.

