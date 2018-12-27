The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 710,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 569,583 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 850,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 705,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $18.09.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-boosts-stake-in-physicians-realty-trust-doc.html.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.