The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.52 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 61.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.0% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRI. Argus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

DRI opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

