The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $13.41 Million Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of SEI Investments worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,422,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,388,000 after purchasing an additional 215,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,870,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,500,000 after purchasing an additional 485,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SEI Investments by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,234,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,767,000 after purchasing an additional 131,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,852,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,134,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $408.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $5,155,745.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,305,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,063,666.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,223 shares of company stock worth $27,124,902 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-has-13-41-million-stake-in-sei-investments-seic.html.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.