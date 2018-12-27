The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 40,609 Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.40. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

