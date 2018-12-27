TheStreet Downgrades Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

LBRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.40.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9,562.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

