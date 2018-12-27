Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,433 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 775.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $38.13.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 114.55%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

