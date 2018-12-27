Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after buying an additional 91,566 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $38.34.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

