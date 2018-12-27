TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,036 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $55,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Leerink Swann cut Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,662.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

